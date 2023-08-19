QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 554.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

QDEL stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 0.27.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $665.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

