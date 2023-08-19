Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $87.37 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

