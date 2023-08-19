Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,387.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 120.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CMP stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.17. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

