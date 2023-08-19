Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 538 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,070,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $491,589,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $156.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.45 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.96.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

