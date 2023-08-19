Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,387.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 152,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 343,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 14.5% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $30.03 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $47.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.21 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

