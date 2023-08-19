Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,259,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,268,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in WestRock by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 99,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 30.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -19.86%.

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.