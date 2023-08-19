Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 900 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,866 shares of company stock worth $850,439. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.