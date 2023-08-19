Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

CMI opened at $233.64 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.40 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.99 and a 200-day moving average of $237.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

