Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.04 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $162.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.19 and a 200-day moving average of $175.50. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

