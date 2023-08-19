Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 27,225 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of SilverCrest Metals worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $706.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Several brokerages recently commented on SILV. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

