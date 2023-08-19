Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stake Lessened by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Visteon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Visteon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Up 0.6 %

VC stock opened at $136.10 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.40). Visteon had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,797 shares of company stock worth $5,407,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visteon

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.