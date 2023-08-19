Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $133.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $156.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,113. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

