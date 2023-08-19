Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of ASML by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $655.33 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $771.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $705.01 and its 200 day moving average is $673.88. The stock has a market cap of $258.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

