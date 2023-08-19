Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 403 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth approximately $7,727,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,311,000 after purchasing an additional 28,530 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,924.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,626 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of WCC stock opened at $152.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.08 and a twelve month high of $185.23. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.54.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.19 earnings per share. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

