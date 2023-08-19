Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,865,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after acquiring an additional 242,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after acquiring an additional 135,263 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. Barclays boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.41.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO opened at $61.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.72.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

