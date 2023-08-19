Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Saia by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Saia by 6.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 427.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the first quarter valued at $982,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total value of $467,435.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.84, for a total value of $467,435.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,367.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $405.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.70 and a 52 week high of $443.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $372.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.65.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $355.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.25.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

