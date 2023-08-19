Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 470 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $115.83 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.42 and a 200-day moving average of $114.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

