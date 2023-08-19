Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,439 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,074,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 7,409.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,186,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $68,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,836 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,553,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $80,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Western Digital from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.39.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.67. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

