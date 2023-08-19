10,163 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $82.03.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

