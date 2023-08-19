Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $455,000 Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 135.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 480.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 167.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGR opened at $34.46 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 117.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

