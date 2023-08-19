Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 1,860 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 74,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG opened at $76.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.76. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.57%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

