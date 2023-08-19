Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,044,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,370,000 after acquiring an additional 491,704 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,995,000 after acquiring an additional 71,855 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $115.83 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.42 and a 200 day moving average of $114.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

