Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $746,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $620,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.40.

Shares of TDY opened at $403.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

