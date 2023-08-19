Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 513 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Humana were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 0.3 %

HUM opened at $490.39 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $637.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Humana

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.