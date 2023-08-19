Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,308.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,897. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.27.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

