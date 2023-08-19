Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CINF. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

