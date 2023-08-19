Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $602,000 Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,345,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.57%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

