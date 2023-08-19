5,119 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.40.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.91 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

