Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $673,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.68.

TTWO stock opened at $137.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

