Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,277,135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,984,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,593,000 after buying an additional 200,487 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,442,000 after buying an additional 446,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,471,000 after buying an additional 74,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,079,000 after buying an additional 46,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $108.81 and a one year high of $172.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.07.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

