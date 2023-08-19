Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $69,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $115.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $128.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.20.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

