Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 8,921 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MKC opened at $84.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.31 and its 200-day moving average is $83.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $998,380. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

