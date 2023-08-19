Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $68,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,755,342,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $184.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,728. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

