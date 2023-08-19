Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $445,000 Stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 202,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 434.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 94,757 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 431.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 107,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOM stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.