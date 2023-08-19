Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 8,147 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 398.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.