Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 271.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,818,180,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $48.52.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

