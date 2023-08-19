Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 504 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Atkore by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Atkore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Atkore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Atkore by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 1.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

Atkore Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ATKR opened at $141.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.21. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $164.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.45 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.