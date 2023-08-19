Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

