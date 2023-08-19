Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $192.74 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $207.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.38.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

