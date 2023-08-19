Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,678,000 after buying an additional 43,441 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,169,000 after purchasing an additional 273,441 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,332 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,920 shares of company stock worth $25,196,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $113.77 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.