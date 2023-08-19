Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 3,122 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.8% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 16,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Realty Income by 7.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 22,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth about $1,413,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 46.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 42,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $73.25.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

