Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 88,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $18.89 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.0589 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

