Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,307 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Motors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after acquiring an additional 921,435 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in General Motors by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $493,248,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,884,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $433,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $391,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,827 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GM opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

