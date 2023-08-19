Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Position Decreased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 24,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1,973.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,185,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $66.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 161.66 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.88. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $100.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $750,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,594,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 4,297 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $291,895.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,503,419.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $750,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,594,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,050 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

See Also

