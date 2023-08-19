Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 75 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $176.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.30 and a 52 week high of $277.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 303.38%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.93.

Read Our Latest Report on AMT

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.