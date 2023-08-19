Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Linde by 6.2% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,078,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,093,271,000 after acquiring an additional 179,676 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Linde by 0.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $6,229,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Linde by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 987,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,824,000 after buying an additional 112,860 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $374.81 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $393.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $377.73 and its 200-day moving average is $360.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $182.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

