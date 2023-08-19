Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

