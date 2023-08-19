Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,158 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,205 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,199.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 50,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $1,755,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $975,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.97 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

