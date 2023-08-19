Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 909.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $152,111,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,169.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 954,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,194,000 after acquiring an additional 879,071 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 482.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,046,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 867,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $64,228,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

SWKS stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.21%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

