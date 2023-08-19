Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $483.73 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $564.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

